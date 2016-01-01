Dr. Robert Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Robles, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Robles works at
-
1
Diablo Vly Hmtlgy Onclgy Md Grp400 Taylor Blvd Ste 202, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 677-5041
-
2
San Ramon5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 140, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 677-5041
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Concord Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Robles, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518963958
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Penn St University
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Pomona College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robles works at
Dr. Robles has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robles speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.