Overview

Dr. Robert Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Robinson works at Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.