Dr. Robert Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Highlands Medical Center.
Locations
Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc3535 Grandview Pkwy Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 250-6805
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc.513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 75, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 250-6805
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robert Robinson is spot on, he has the best bedside manner of any surgeon I have been to. He has a God gifted ability to know what each patients surgical needs are. He operated on me in 2009 at Brookwood Hospital on my lumbar 3 levels. I am very pleased with his surgical results and thankful for the successful life I had had thus far. I am thankful he is now at the newest hospital in Birmingham Grandview! Hands down he is the BEST!
About Dr. Robert Robinson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado State University
