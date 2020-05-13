Dr. Robert Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charleston Addiction Medicine LLC2175 Ashley Phosphate Rd Ste G, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 723-0357
- 2 300 E Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 761-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
He delivered all 4 of my kids. And he's a great and caring Dr. My oldest is 17 and my baby is 10.
About Dr. Robert Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1225077530
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.