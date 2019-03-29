Dr. Robert Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Robbins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery415 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 268-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
Dr. Robbins performed a thoracotomy for pneumonia/empyema. He did an excellent job and I'd highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Robert Robbins, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780792945
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Baylor
- Baylor
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.