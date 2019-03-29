Overview

Dr. Robert Robbins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.



Dr. Robbins works at Hattiesburg Clinic in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.