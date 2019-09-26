Overview

Dr. Robert Ritch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Ritch works at Rosenblum Eye Centers in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.