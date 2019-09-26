See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Ritch, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Ritch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Ritch works at Rosenblum Eye Centers in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Ritch MD, LLC
    220 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-7540
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Glaucoma Associates of New York
    121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 755-3838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 26, 2019
    Very fast and professional follow up to cataract surgery. Convenient location. Very friendly and helpful staff. Dr Ritch has tons of experience and professional expertise.
    Pam — Sep 26, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Ritch, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Thai
    • 1821078874
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • St Vincents Med Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Harvard College Ba, Harvard University Ma
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ritch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritch works at Rosenblum Eye Centers in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ritch’s profile.

    Dr. Ritch has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ritch speaks French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

