Dr. Robert Ritch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ritch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Ritch works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Ritch MD, LLC220 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 477-7540Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Glaucoma Associates of New York121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 755-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very fast and professional follow up to cataract surgery. Convenient location. Very friendly and helpful staff. Dr Ritch has tons of experience and professional expertise.
About Dr. Robert Ritch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Thai
- 1821078874
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- St Vincents Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Harvard College Ba, Harvard University Ma
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritch accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritch works at
Dr. Ritch has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ritch speaks French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and Thai.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritch.
