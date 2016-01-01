Overview

Dr. Robert Risica, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Risica works at University Otolaryngology in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.