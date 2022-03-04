Dr. Robert Rinkenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinkenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rinkenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rinkenberger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Rinkenberger works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Associates of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C655, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5212
-
2
Forest Park Medical Center11990 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 940-8000
-
3
Radiology Partners9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rinkenberger?
I have been seeing Dr. R. for many years now; he is very through. knowledgeable and easy to talk with concerning heart issues you may be dealing with. I would recommend anyone having electrical issues with their heart to see him.
About Dr. Robert Rinkenberger, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194769133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinkenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinkenberger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinkenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinkenberger works at
Dr. Rinkenberger has seen patients for Chest Pain, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinkenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinkenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinkenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinkenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinkenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.