Dr. Robert Rilpuou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Rilpuou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rilpuou works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Specialists3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 387, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rilpuou?
Very excellent doctor, he takes his patients care very serious. When ever there was something needed he was just a phone call away, I highly recommended DR. Rilpuou
About Dr. Robert Rilpuou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104146372
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rilpuou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rilpuou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rilpuou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rilpuou works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilpuou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilpuou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rilpuou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rilpuou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.