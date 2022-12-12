Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD
Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Rifkin works at
Golfview Building (Creve Coeur)11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5000
- 2 5700 Mexico Rd Ste 10, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (855) 940-4867
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have always received excellent care from Dr. Rifkin. He is a psychiatrist, not a psychologist. I think maybe some of the patients leaving negative reviews don’t understand that his job is primarily medication monitoring, not talk therapy.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639289051
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
