Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD
Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Practice1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0139MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steamboat Springs1024 Central Park Dr Ste 190, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Directions (970) 612-8406
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rifkin has treated me through multiple recurrences of Mantle Cell Lymphoma over the years. He is a skilled practitioner, always encouraging, and takes the time needed with each patient. I am very pleased with the care he provides, and I consider that he has saved my life. Highly recommend him.
- Hematology
- 1134103476
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Rifkin has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
