See All Hematologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD

Hematology
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Rifkin works at Practice in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Steamboat Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7587
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Practice
    1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0139
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Steamboat Springs
    1024 Central Park Dr Ste 190, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 612-8406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Platte Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rifkin?

    Nov 25, 2022
    Dr. Rifkin has treated me through multiple recurrences of Mantle Cell Lymphoma over the years. He is a skilled practitioner, always encouraging, and takes the time needed with each patient. I am very pleased with the care he provides, and I consider that he has saved my life. Highly recommend him.
    Randy Kendrick — Nov 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rifkin to family and friends

    Dr. Rifkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rifkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134103476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rifkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rifkin has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Rifkin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.