Overview

Dr. Robert Riddick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dickinson, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Riddick works at St Joseph's Hospital and Health Center in Dickinson, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

