Overview

Dr. Robert Riddell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Riddell works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Hendersonville in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.