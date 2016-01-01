Overview

Dr. Robert Richardson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Richardson works at Leesburg/Ocala Heart Institute in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.