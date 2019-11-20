See All Neurosurgeons in Geneva, IL
Dr. Robert Richardson, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Richardson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Richardson works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dupage Hospital Association
    302 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033105093
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

