Dr. Robert Richards, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Richards, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Richards works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Baylor Scott & White-college Station Rock Prairie
    800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 691-3300
  2
    Scott & White Hospital - College Station
    700 Scott and White Dr, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 207-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Fibromyalgia
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Malaise and Fatigue
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
pH Probe
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pollen Allergy
Screening Colonoscopy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Manometry
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Stomal Ulcer
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?

    About Dr. Robert Richards, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538120274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

    Dr. Richards has seen patients for Diarrhea, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

