Overview

Dr. Robert Richard, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Richard works at The Long Street Clinic in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.