Overview

Dr. Robert Rice, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Highlands Neurosurgery in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.