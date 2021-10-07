Overview

Dr. Robert Rice, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Rice works at Tennova Primary Care in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.