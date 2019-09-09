Dr. Ricci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ricci, MD
Dr. Robert Ricci, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Cotton-o'neil Digestive Health Center720 SW Lane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-4884
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He seems very knowledgeable, talks to you in layman terms and is quicker to recommend remedies that don't involve prescribing medicine.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841202058
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ricci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricci.
