Dr. Robert Ricchiuti, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ricchiuti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
Neo Urology Associates Inc7430 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-9217
St Elizabeth Health Center1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 746-7211
Northeast Ohio Urology Assocs6262 Mahoning Ave Ste C, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 779-6851
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Ricchiuti services. After reviewing my PSA and ExoDx results with me I told his nurse I wanted to pursue a more aggressive plan than the standard approach. The doctor personally called me the next day, listened to my thoughts and gave me his full support, scheduling a MRI, which then led to a prostate biopsy. His time and capacity to listen has provided me a treatment path that I am very comfortable with.
About Dr. Robert Ricchiuti, MD
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1477527257
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricchiuti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricchiuti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricchiuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricchiuti works at
Dr. Ricchiuti has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Atony, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricchiuti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricchiuti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricchiuti.
