Overview

Dr. Robert Rho, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Rho works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.