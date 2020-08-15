Dr. Robert Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rho, MD
Dr. Robert Rho, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
2 procedures for A-fib with excellent final results. Open, clear, compassionate, everything you would hope for in a provider.
About Dr. Robert Rho, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Rho works at
