Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Rhee, MD
Dr. Robert Rhee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Maimonides Division of Vascular Surgery947 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7957
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Follow up visit after surgery. Treated as a VIP by everyone from staff to the surgeon. Follow up care is very thorough.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clin
- U Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.