Dr. Robert Reynolds, DDS

Dentistry
5 (581)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Robert Reynolds, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Reynolds works at Ozarks Preferred Dental in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ozarks Preferred Dental
    3259 E Sunshine St Ste Q, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 204-5351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 581 ratings
    Patient Ratings (581)
    5 Star
    (512)
    4 Star
    (41)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I have a great deal of anxiety and Dr. Reynolds was super nice and welcoming. He really helped make the experience a pleasant one.
    Jeffrey Martinez in Springfield , MO — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Reynolds, DDS
    About Dr. Robert Reynolds, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336296250
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Reynolds, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds works at Ozarks Preferred Dental in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds’s profile.

    581 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

