Dr. Robert Revers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Revers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Health & Science Center
Locations
SVMC Primecare355 Abbott St Ste 100, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 751-7070Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Revers, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1598762718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health & Science Center
- Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Virginia Mason Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Revers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revers has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteopenia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Revers speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Revers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revers.
