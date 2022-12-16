Dr. Robert Reuther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Reuther, MD
Dr. Robert Reuther, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They completed their residency with La State Univ Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, Internal Medicine
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Summerville296 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 873-5577Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Trident Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everyone is very friendly and knowledgeable.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuther has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reuther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuther has seen patients for Cataract, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reuther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.