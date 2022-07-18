Overview

Dr. Robert Restifo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Restifo works at Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue in Summit, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ and Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.