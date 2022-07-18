Dr. Robert Restifo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restifo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Restifo, DO
Dr. Robert Restifo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
- 2 1125 US Highway 22 Ste 170, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 667-1123
Pulmonary and Allergy Associates - Union1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 100, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 934-0555
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Doctor Restifo helped my mother in her last days on this earth to be comfortable and not suffer. A truly caring Doctor.
- 38 years of experience
- Nj Med Sch-U Hosp
- Kennedy Hosp
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
