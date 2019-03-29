Dr. Robert Renschler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renschler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Renschler, DPM
Dr. Robert Renschler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Renschler works at
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt like Dr. Renscler took my personal needs into consideration and treated me as a whole not just an ankle. He and his staff answered all of my questions and I never waited very long for an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1023363587
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Renschler has seen patients for Ankle Arthroscopy, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renschler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
