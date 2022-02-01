See All Urologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Renouard, MD

Urology
3.7 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Renouard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Renouard works at Urology Affiliates Of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Affiliates of Oklahoma LLC
    5300 N Grand Blvd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 946-2500
  2. 2
    Integris Baptist Medical Center
    3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 949-4105
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kidney Specialists of Central Oklahoma Edmond
    4509 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 942-8545
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Integris Health Edmond
    4801 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 657-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Robert Renouard, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265492144
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

