Dr. Robert Remondino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Remondino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ardmore.
Dr. Remondino works at
Oklahoma Spine Hospital4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-3300
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
August 2018. Second surgery with Dr. Remondino. Very successful, just like the 1st. He placed an artificial disk in C4-5. Not only did my neck pain resolve, but the right shoulder pain I’ve had for years is resolved. I thought I was facing rotator cuff surgery. Dr. Remondino is widely respected by his peers & colleagues for his experience & knowledge. I am thankful he accepted my case & I’m now without pain & have good range of motion of my neck. Got pain???? He’s the Dr. to see!!! GAD, PC, OK
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Remondino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remondino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remondino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remondino works at
Dr. Remondino has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remondino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Remondino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remondino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remondino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remondino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.