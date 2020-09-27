See All Pediatricians in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Robert Relkin, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Relkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Relkin works at Boca Del Mar Pediatric and Adolescent Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boca Del Mar Pediatric and Adolescent Center
    6877 SW 18th St Ste H-147, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-8382
    West Boca Medical Center
    21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-8382

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 27, 2020
    Sep 27, 2020
Dr. Relkin is the best. Small practice, very professional. He is so knowledgeable and cares for his patients. He is so diligent. he cares for his patients. :)
    Juliana Marino — Sep 27, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Relkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073527958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Relkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Relkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Relkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Relkin works at Boca Del Mar Pediatric and Adolescent Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Relkin’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Relkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

