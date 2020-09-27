Dr. Robert Relkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Relkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Relkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Boca Del Mar Pediatric and Adolescent Center6877 SW 18th St Ste H-147, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 347-8382
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 347-8382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Relkin is the best. Small practice, very professional. He is so knowledgeable and cares for his patients. He is so diligent. he cares for his patients. :)
About Dr. Robert Relkin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relkin speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Relkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relkin.
