Dr. Robert Reisch, MD
Dr. Robert Reisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
S.m.a.r.t. Surgery Center131 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 445-3026Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Mark J Epstein MD Inc Lab5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 445, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 784-9593Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Glendale Fidelity Medical Group815 E Colorado St Ste 110, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 242-1910
New Age Aesthetics16030 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Hi is that best Dr I have . Hi very happy person ,tank you Dr you are the best
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477661247
- Orthopaedic Hospital
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of California Riverside
- Orthopedic Surgery
