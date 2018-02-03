Overview

Dr. Robert Reisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Reisch works at Integrated Health Services in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.