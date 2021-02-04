Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reindollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Reindollar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Charlotte Medical Specialists -huntersville16455 Statesville Rd Ste 360, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 801-3011
-
2
Piedmont Healthcare-adamssaltzman633 Brookdale Dr Ste 100, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 978-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reindollar?
He is the man you need to go to if you have and Gastro issues!
About Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1851382287
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reindollar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reindollar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reindollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reindollar works at
Dr. Reindollar has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reindollar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reindollar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reindollar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reindollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reindollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.