Dr. Robert Reidy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Dr. Robert Reidy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Reidy works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Fe Office
    2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 983-6613
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Center
    4411 The 25 Way NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 823-4411
  3. 3
    Eye Associates of New Mexico
    806 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 842-6575
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2018
    I have received 32 years of excellent medical care from Dr. Reidy. He truly cares about his patient's health. He is caring and kind. You will be missed! Thank you so much!
    Debbie in Stanley, NM — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Reidy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245226455
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • Boston Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Reidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reidy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

