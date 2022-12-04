Dr. Robert Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Reid, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
-
2
Rebecca Fisher8503 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4089
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
Dr Reid treated me for Stage 3/4 Lymphoma. I am now cancer free and building up my strength. Dr. Reid always takes the time to listen to my concerns and explains my situation in honest and clear terms. Great care during a difficult situation for me and my family.
About Dr. Robert Reid, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790753325
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Rutgers Medical School
- Carnegie Mellon University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reid speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.