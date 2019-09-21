See All General Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Robert Reese, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Robert Reese, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Reese works at Vein Associates at Skin Care Doctors, PA in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vein Associates at Skin Care Doctors, PA
    7373 France Ave S Ste 304, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 898-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 21, 2019
    I recently finished my treatments for varicose veins with Dr. Reese, and I can already say without a doubt that it is one of the best things I have done. After seven pregnancies, my varicose veins inhibited my health and ability to be active even when I wasn't pregnant. Dr. Reese is one of the most knowledgable and thorough doctors I have met. Throughout the whole process, he explained exactly what he would be doing, and then reiterated while he was doing the treatments. I especially recommend calling his office if you have been treated elsewhere and were unsatisfied with your results. The practices Dr. Reese employs are minimally invasive and extremely effective. I have been telling everyone who will listen to go see him because I am so beyond pleased with the results.
    Amanda Wagner — Sep 21, 2019
    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134152085
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Dr. Robert Reese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reese works at Vein Associates at Skin Care Doctors, PA in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Reese’s profile.

    Dr. Reese has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

