Dr. Robert Reese, DO
Dr. Robert Reese, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Vein Associates at Skin Care Doctors, PA7373 France Ave S Ste 304, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 898-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently finished my treatments for varicose veins with Dr. Reese, and I can already say without a doubt that it is one of the best things I have done. After seven pregnancies, my varicose veins inhibited my health and ability to be active even when I wasn't pregnant. Dr. Reese is one of the most knowledgable and thorough doctors I have met. Throughout the whole process, he explained exactly what he would be doing, and then reiterated while he was doing the treatments. I especially recommend calling his office if you have been treated elsewhere and were unsatisfied with your results. The practices Dr. Reese employs are minimally invasive and extremely effective. I have been telling everyone who will listen to go see him because I am so beyond pleased with the results.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Reese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reese has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.