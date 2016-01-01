Overview

Dr. Robert Redmon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Redmon works at Fauquier Ear Nose and Throat in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.