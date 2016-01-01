Dr. Robert Redmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Redmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Redmon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Locations
Fauquier Ear Nose & Throat Consultants550 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Redmon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1386632073
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Medical Center-Otolaryngology
- Charity Hosp-LSU
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmon has seen patients for Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmon.
