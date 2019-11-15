Dr. Reagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Reagle, DO
Dr. Robert Reagle, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Consultants PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 365, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-9283
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Very pleased! Explained everything to me very well, No wait time. I would definitely recommend.
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Reagle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reagle.
