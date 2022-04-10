Dr. Robert Raut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Raut, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Raut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Locations
Fletcher Allen Hospital111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-4520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I went to the ophthalmology dept at UVM with a new eye condition another Dr called Dr Raut in for an opinion. He was sure not only about what was wrong but treated me then and there the same day. He prevented a more serious condition and gave me the confidence things would be fine…and they have been ever since. He was professional, skilled and courteous with great explanations. I won’t go to anyone else.
About Dr. Robert Raut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871724781
Education & Certifications
- University of Montreal, Quebec
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
