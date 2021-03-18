Overview

Dr. Robert Rapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rapp works at Upper Chesapeake Primary Care, LLC in Havre de Grace, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

