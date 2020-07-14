Dr. Robert Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery last week with Dr. Rao and i would like to extend my deepest gratitude towards the Dr and his wonderful staff. His bedside manner is top notch and his nurse , Rachel....she was very patient with me and took great care of me...
About Dr. Robert Rao, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437114485
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.