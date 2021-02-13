Overview

Dr. Robert Rankin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Rankin works at South Hills OB/GYN Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.