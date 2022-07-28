Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
3B Orthopedics380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
3B Orthopaedics601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with him. He was very patient friendly and explain everything in terms I could understand. He really seem to know his field specialty. I would definitely recommend Dr Ranelle.
About Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245297399
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital (now closed)
- Normandy Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
548 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.