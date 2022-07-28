See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (548)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Ranelle works at JHNE Advanced Practice Providers in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3B Orthopedics
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    3B Orthopaedics
    601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 548 ratings
Patient Ratings (548)
5 Star
(471)
4 Star
(42)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(23)
Jul 28, 2022
I felt very comfortable with him. He was very patient friendly and explain everything in terms I could understand. He really seem to know his field specialty. I would definitely recommend Dr Ranelle.
Tina Mousley — Jul 28, 2022
About Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1245297399
Education & Certifications

  • Metropolitan Hospital (now closed)
  • Normandy Hospital
  • University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Ranelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ranelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ranelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

548 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranelle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

