Dr. Robert Raines Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Raines Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
1
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Ltd500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 751-3668
2
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6480 Harrison Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 354-3700
3
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-1801
4
Lone Star Orthopaedics Inc.3219 Clifton Ave Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 751-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raines expertly repaired my severed Achilles tendon. The tendon had a large bone spur and much of it was not able to be salvaged to use in the repair. So he got very creative and clever and took another foot tendon to attach to what was left of my Achilles, looping it through two new holes in my heel. I am now 1.5 years post-op and doing very well. I was in extreme pain prior to his repair, unable to walk without a cane, cried daily, and lived on Aleve. Now I walk independently, and don't even notice my ankle. I consulted 3 surgeons and decided on Dr. Raines, and very glad I did. In addition to his skills as a surgeon, he provided me compassionate care, explained what he planned to do and what he did, and had a good sense of humor. His nursing and office staff were very helpful as well. I would recommend him to anyone with an ankle problem.
About Dr. Robert Raines Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
