Overview

Dr. Robert Raines Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Raines Jr works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.