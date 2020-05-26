Overview

Dr. Robert Rahmani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with TAMPA BAY HEART INSTITUTE



Dr. Rahmani works at Sinai North Shore Medical Associates Pllc in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Eczema, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.