Dr. Robert Radin, DDS

Dentistry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Radin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Dental School in Maywood, Illinois - D.D.S..

Dr. Radin works at Meadows Dental Care in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meadows Dental Care
    Meadows Dental Care
    4949 Euclid Ave Ste A, Palatine, IL 60067 (847) 397-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Jun 21, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Radin's for over 30 years. His work is outstanding and he has always been on the "cutting edge" of his profession. I have my teeth cleaned every 6 months and it is a rare occasion when I don't see some new tool or procedure in this office. It seems Dr. Radin is always willing to invest in new technology to make his work and the work of his hygienists and assistants better and more efficient. I have always been satisfied with his work and this office.
    Brent Lindorfer in Elk Grove Village , IL — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Radin, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1720112329
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola Dental School in Maywood, Illinois - D.D.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Radin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radin works at Meadows Dental Care in Palatine, IL. View the full address on Dr. Radin’s profile.

    Dr. Radin speaks Gujarati, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Radin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

