Dr. Robert Radin, DDS
Dr. Robert Radin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Dental School in Maywood, Illinois - D.D.S..
Meadows Dental Care4949 Euclid Ave Ste A, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 397-1111
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
I have been a patient of Dr. Radin's for over 30 years. His work is outstanding and he has always been on the "cutting edge" of his profession. I have my teeth cleaned every 6 months and it is a rare occasion when I don't see some new tool or procedure in this office. It seems Dr. Radin is always willing to invest in new technology to make his work and the work of his hygienists and assistants better and more efficient. I have always been satisfied with his work and this office.
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog
- Loyola Dental School in Maywood, Illinois - D.D.S.
Dr. Radin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radin speaks Gujarati, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Radin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radin.
