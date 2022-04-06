Dr. Radin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Radin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Radin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Robert P Radin MD4001 9th St N Ste 220, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 243-6011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Radin treated me for depression for several years. He was thoroughly professional. My recovery took time, a lot of talking, and a few prescription drugs. He and I agreed that my depression, while it might never be "cured", was under control. That was over 20 years ago. Trust this good man.
About Dr. Robert Radin, MD
- English
- 1538223920
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radin works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Radin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.