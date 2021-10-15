Dr. Robert Raden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Raden, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Raden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Associates Of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste C2, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 221-0374
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to this retina specialist and when I called for an appointment was treated with the upmost courtesy by Radica. I had my appointment today and was so impressed by this office, once again Radica, the lovely lady who I spoke to on the phone and was sitting at the desk when I arrived greeted me. She was most helpful in assisting me with various paperwork that needed to be filled out. Another delightful young lady whose name I can’t pronounce escorted me into an exam room and performed various tests and administered drops to my eyes all the time exchanging pleasantries and explaining what she was doing. When Dr Raden came in shortly thereafter he was most pleasant and gave me a thorough exam. I left the office reassured by the good doctor that all was fine with my initial concern . I was delighted to have been treated with such professionalism but also with warmth and kindness. This doctor and his staff are exceptional.
About Dr. Robert Raden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1386754562
Education & Certifications
- Fdn Retinal Rsch
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
