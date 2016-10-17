Dr. Robert Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rabinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rabinowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Group of West Orange395 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 15, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 929-7549
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?
I have used Dr. Rabinowitz for almost 20 years. I find him knowledgeable, and easy to talk to. He listens well and takes the time needed to answer questions and do a thorough exam. I trust him implicitly and have recommended him many times.
About Dr. Robert Rabinowitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1922118850
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Syracuse
- Suny-Syracuse
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rabinowitz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
