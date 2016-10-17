See All Pediatricians in West Orange, NJ
Overview

Dr. Robert Rabinowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Rabinowitz works at Newman Orthodontics - Richard A. Newman, DMD, PA in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Group of West Orange
    395 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 15, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 929-7549

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Clara Maass Medical Center
  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Viral Infection

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Hair Loss
Headache
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Laryngitis
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Rash
Ringworm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Throat Pain

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 17, 2016
About Dr. Robert Rabinowitz, MD

Specialties
  Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1922118850
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Suny-Syracuse
Internship
  Suny-Syracuse
Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  Pediatrics
