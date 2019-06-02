See All Plastic Surgeons in Bend, OR
Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Quinn II works at Viva GYN in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Invmd Plastic Surgery LLC
    Invmd Plastic Surgery LLC
2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701
(541) 317-9555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2019
    Dr. Quinn is AMAZING! He is very professional with a good bedside manner. Not only that, it’s evident he really cares about his patients and the quality of his work. He took care of my breast conservation surgery after my partial mastectomy and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    E. Morgan in Bend, OR — Jun 02, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174617500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
