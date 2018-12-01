Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Quinn, MD
Dr. Robert Quinn, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dr. Quinn is my hero. He is an excellent physician. He treated me while I was hospitalized and I was not the most patient and cooperative patient! But he accepted my apology and we have had a great relationship ever since. He is on top of the latest technology and is very supportive. His staff are friendly and anything I need is usually arranged for me. They’re also great on checking your insurance coverage.
- U Toronto
- U Toronto
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dominican Hospital
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Cauda Equina Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
